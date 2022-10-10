scorecardresearch
Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away: UP govt announces 3-day state mourning | Live Updates

Mulayam Singh Yadav Passes Away at the age of 82, Former CM of Uttar Pradesh Dies: Veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at 8.16 am today

Mulayam Singh Yadav, the former CM of Uttar Pradesh, dies at the age of 82 at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram . (AP file photo)
Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of Samajwadi Party and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, died on Monday morning. The Samajwadi Party patriarch was admitted to the ICU of Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital. The three-time Chief Minister was often called ‘Neta Ji’ by his party workers. His son Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter to confirm the news.

As leaders cutting across party lines pay tributes to the SP supremo, we at FE Online are here to bring you the latest development on this major news.

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav breathes his last at Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital

11:25 (IST) 10 Oct 2022
Mulayam SIngh Yadav Passes Away: ‘Netaji’ was dear to all, says Piyush Goyal

'Netaji' was dear to all. He devoted his life to Uttar Pradesh and the nation. His demise is a great loss to the country. His contributions to the nation will be remembered for many years to come: Union minister Piyush Goyal on Mulayam Singh Yadav – ANI

11:23 (IST) 10 Oct 2022
Mulayam SIngh Yadav Passes Away: Shah reaches Medanta

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reached Medanta Hospital

10:53 (IST) 10 Oct 2022
Mulayam SIngh Yadav Passes Away: Amit Shah on way to Medanta

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reach Medanta Hospital, ANI reports.