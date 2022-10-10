Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of Samajwadi Party and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, died on Monday morning. The Samajwadi Party patriarch was admitted to the ICU of Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital. The three-time Chief Minister was often called ‘Neta Ji’ by his party workers. His son Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter to confirm the news.
As leaders cutting across party lines pay tributes to the SP supremo, we at FE Online are here to bring you the latest development on this major news.
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav breathes his last at Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital
'Netaji' was dear to all. He devoted his life to Uttar Pradesh and the nation. His demise is a great loss to the country. His contributions to the nation will be remembered for many years to come: Union minister Piyush Goyal on Mulayam Singh Yadav – ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reached Medanta Hospital
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reach Medanta Hospital, ANI reports.