Mulayam received lion’s share of UP government’s bungalow renovation fund since 2004, reveals RTI

Nearly 79% of the Uttar Pradesh government’s funds meant for the renovation and maintenance of the bungalows allotted to five former Chief Ministers in the last 14 years were spent on the house of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, a report in The Indian Express said while citing an RTI reply by the state’s Public Works Department. It said that the state government had overall sanctioned Rs 4 crore for the civil works on the official houses of Mulayam Singh, Kalyan Singh, ND Tiwari, Rajnath Singh and Mayawati, in Lucknow between 2004-05 and May 2018.

Interestingly, Rs 3.77 crore of the sanctioned amount was allotted under the erstwhile regime of the SP led by Mulayam’s son Akhilesh Yadav between 2012 and 2017. It said that the government spent Rs 3.22 crore on Mulayam’s house – 5, Vikramaditya Marg.

Mulayam Singh had served as the CM of Uttar Pradesh thrice. His first term was between 1989 and 1991 when he was a member of the Janata Dal. He returned to the office in December 1993 when his newly floated Samajwadi Party won the elections and remained in office till June 1995. His third term was between August 2003 and May 2007.

The PWD, however, didn’t elaborate on the nature work done in its response, the IE report said.

Though Mulayam had become the CM of Uttar Pradesh for the first time on December 5, 1989, he was allotted 5, Vikramaditya Marg by the Estate Department in April 1991, two months before he lost the elections. Between 2006-07 when he returned to the CM’s office and 2014-15 when his son Akhilesh was the CM, a total of Rs 3.22 crore was spent on the bungalow from government’s treasury, the report stated.

Incidentally, the bungalow next to 5, Vikramaditya Marg was allotted to Akhilesh as ex-CM in 2017. But Mulayam, Akhilesh and other former CMs had to vacate the government accommodation following an order by the Supreme Court earlier this year.

According to the reply by the PWD, during Mulayam’s third tenure, the department had spent Rs 74,069 on renovation work. When his SP lost the battle to BSP in 2007, the government headed by Mayawati spent Rs 5.16 lakh over the next five years. But in 2012, when Akhilesh took over as the CM of Uttar Pradesh, the government spent a whopping Rs 3.16 crore on renovation, decoration and maintenance of the bungalow, it said.

The RTI reply said that in the first year, Rs 41 lakh was spent on renovation and Rs 1.29 crore on decoration and maintenance. Next year, Rs 1.29 crore was again spent on renovation and Rs 14.49 lakh on decoration and maintenance. In 2014-15, Rs 2 lakh was spent on renovation.

On ND Tiwari’s 1-A, Mall Avenue, the state government spent Rs 48.84 lakh on renovation in the last 14 years. Nearly 86% of the total amount – Rs 42.5 lakh was sanctioned by the Akhilesh Yadav government. Tiwari was the CM of Uttar Pradesh thrice – 1976–77, 84–85 and 1988–89. This bungalow was allotted to him in December 1989, nearly a month before his tenure ended.

On BJP leader Kalyan Singh’s 2, Mall Avenue bungalow, the government spent Rs 23.75 lakh. Of the total money spent on his bungalow in last 14 years, the previous government had spent Rs 17 lakh. Interestingly, in the first year of the previous SP government, Rs 5 lakh was spent. The next year, the government spent Rs 12 lakh, but for the next 3 years, not a single rupee was spent on maintenance of the bungalow. But after the BJP under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath formed the government in 2017, Rs 1.78 lakh was spent on the bungalow.

Between 2003 and 2007, when Mulayam was the CM, the government had spent Rs 1.87 lakh on the bungalow and between 2007 and 2012, the government headed by Mayawati spent Rs 3.1 lakh.

Rajnath Singh’s bungalow – 4, Kalidas Marg, received Rs 7.65 lakh. The bungalow was allotted to him in November 2000. Rajnath had served as the CM of Uttar Pradesh between 2000 and 2002. While the Mulayam government spent Rs 1.07 lakh, the BSP regime (2007-12) spent Rs 1.97 lakh on the bungalow. After Akhilesh took over as the CM on 2012, the SP government spent Rs 2 lakh on Rajnath’s official accommodation. Interestingly, most of the money of the total amount Rs 7.65 lakh, Rs 2.61 lakh was spent by the Yogi Adityanath government in the last 18 months. The bungalow was allotted to Rajnath in November 2000.

On Mayawati’s bungalow 13, Mall Avenue, the government spent Rs 4.76 lakh since 2004. Of that, Rs 3.12 lakh was spent by herself when she was in the office between 2007 and 2012. The remaining amount was sanctioned by Mulayam between 2003 and 2007. Interestingly, the Akhilesh Yadav regime didn’t sanction any amount after 2012.