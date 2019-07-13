Mukul Roy’s stunning claim: 107 MLAs from CPM, Congress, TMC set to join BJP

In June, 17 of 30 councillors in Darjeeling joined the saffron party, thereby putting the corporation under the control of the BJP.

BJP’s Mission Bengal: BJP leader Mukul Roy on Saturday said that over a hundred legislators from the CPM, Congress and Trinamool Congress are set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He said the list has been prepared and the MLAs are in contact with him. “107 West Bengal MLAs from CPM, Congress and TMC will join BJP. We have their list prepared and they are in contact with us,” Roy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Roy, however, did not mention by when the MLAs will switch the side. A former close aide of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Roy has helped the saffron party expand its base in Bengal by brining several leaders from the ruling party into the BJP fold. In May this year, 50 councillors and three MLAs from the state joined the saffron party. The MLAs included TMC’s Tusharkanti Bhattacharya, CPI-M’s Debendra Nath Roy and Mukul Roy’s son – Subhrangshu Roy – who had been suspended by the TMC on the grounds that he was participating in anti-party activities.

In June, 17 of 30 councillors in Darjeeling joined the saffron party, thereby putting the corporation under the control of the BJP. It is to be noted that this was the third municipal corporation after Bhatpara and Naihati municipal corporations in recent months to come under the saffron party’s control post the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It is clear to see that the BJP is encouraged by its successful inroads into West Bengal.

In the recent parliamentary polls, the BJP for the first time won 18 of 42 seats with over 40 per cent vote share. It recorded over 22 per cent jump in its vote share in comparison to last Lok Sabha polls in which it could win just two seats. In 2014, Mamata Banerjee’s TMC had won 34 seats but this year, the number came down to 22.

The BJP has now set its eyes on the Assembly elections which are slated to be held in 2021. Reports suggest that the saffron party is aiming to win 250 of 295 Assembly seats in Bengal.