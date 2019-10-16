Mukul Roy tears into Mamata govt after Bengal Governor alleges mistreatment at Puja event

Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy (ANI)

A day after West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar claimed that he was insulted at a Durga Puja carnival, where chief minister Mamata Banerjee was also present, senior BJP leader Mukul Roy on Wednesday asked the state government to issue an apology to the Governor.

“Please note that the Governor is the constitutional head of the state and the manner in which he was treated by the state government, it is against the class and creed of Bengal. It was insulting for the state as a whole. So as a common citizen of the state, I feel that this should not be happening and the government should apologise to the Governor,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Governor had on Tuesday claimed of being insulted at a Durga Puja carnival. However, he asserted that being a servant of the people of the state, he would not be deterred from discharging his duties.

Dhankar, who was at an event organised by the Trinamool Congress, showcased some of the big-ticket pujas, claimed of being “completely blacked out at the programme.” However, the ruling party soon hit back, accusing the Governor of being “publicity hungry”.

Senior TMC leader Tapas Roy, while accusing the Governor of making an issue out of nothing, asked why Dhankar was commenting a week after the incident. Labelling him as being publicity hungry, Roy said Dhankar’s behaviour does not befit the position he holds.

Another party leader and state parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee also obsrved that the Governor must focus on his duties

As per reports, the Governor was upset with the seating arrangement at the carnival. He was unhappy on being given a seat from where he could not watch the programme properly. He also rued the fact that since he was seated on a different stage, there was hardly any coverage of his presence at the event.

“How can you censor me after inviting me? Someone called me to say the incident was reminiscent of the Emergency period”, he was quoted as saying by the agency.