Mukul Roy takes pot shots at Prashant Kishor, calls him new ‘chairman’ of Trinamool Congress

Prashant Kishor, also known as ‘Chanakya of Indian politics’ (File photo)

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukul Roy has slammed Trinamool Congress and raised questions over the appointment of political strategist Prashant Kishor. Roy also called Kishor the new ‘chairperson’ of Bengal’s ruling party, a report in Indian Express Bangla said. The Trinamool Congress has roped in poll strategist Kishor to seek his assistance to augment the strategy to win the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls. The ruling party in West Bengal is facing a stiff challenge from the BJP which managed to increase its seat share from two to 18 in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

Roy’s remark comes after several reports claimed that Kishor is holding a meeting with district presidents and secretaries. Earlier, mocking Kishor, the former Railway Minister had said that no political strategist can stop the ouster of the TMC.

Last week, Sabyasachi Dutta, a mayor of the Salt Lake- Rajarhaat township, had hit back at the party and Kishor after he was asked by top brass to leave the post.

On Saturday, Roy claimed that about 107 MLAs of the TMC, the Left and the Congress are in touch with the saffron party. The former Union Minister also claimed that TMC leaders from state and district levels have lost confidence in the party.

Kishor, had recently held a series of meeting with TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee over the party’s performance and the ways to revive it. Mamata Banerjee- led TMC suffered a huge setback as it could manage to win just 22 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal.

Prashant Kishor, also known as ‘Chanakya of Indian politics’ came to limelight when he helped PM Modi and the BJP to win the 2014 general elections. He has also helped several other leaders like Nitish Kumar, Amarinder Singh and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to register an overwhelming win their respective states.