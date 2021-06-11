Mukul Roy returns to TMC after meeting Mamata Banerjee, shuns three-year-long association with BJP; Mamata says he has returned home

Mukul Roy, who left the TMC in 2017, was appointed national vice president by the BJP.

Mukul Roy, National Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its key points person in West Bengal, today returned to the Trinamool Congress over three years after he left Mamata Banerjee’s camp to join the saffron fold. Roy met Mamata Banerjee at the TMC headquarters today. TMC MP and CM Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee was also reportedly present during the meeting. Subhranshu Roy, son of Mukul Roy, has also joined the TMC along with him.

Addressing a press conference, Mamata Banerjee said that the TMC is Mukul’s home and we welcome him back. She said that BJP has harassed and threatened Roy using central agencies. “I can see his body language. He is very calm now after returning,” she said. Banerjee said that more people from the BJP may join the TMC in near future. Mukul Roy said that he is delighted to meet his old friends and hoped that Mamata Banerjee will lead India towards prosperity.

Speculations around Mukul Roy’s return had begun soon after the West Bengal Election results threw up less than favourable results for the BJP. The rumours of Roy’s disenchantment with the BJP gained momentum after Abhishek Banerjee recently paid a visit to the former’s ailing wife in hospital. Soon after Abhishek’s visit, BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh rushed to the hospital. The next day, PM Narendra Modi telephoned Roy enquiring about his wife’s health. According to reports, Roy’s wife was in the hospital for around two weeks but the BJP leader went to see her only after Abhishek Banerjee’s visit.

BJP national vice president Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy join TMC in the presence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/WS9oFE2J79 — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2021

Reports say that Mukul Roy was feeling sidelined by Dilip Ghosh and the recent elevation of Suvendu Adhikari as the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly proved the final nail in the coffin for Roy’s association with the saffron party.

Notably, Mukul Roy also contested the recently held assembly poll from Krishnanagar Uttar and won defeating the nearest TMC rival and was irked by Adhikari’s elevation who joined the saffron party in December last year. If reports are to be believed, many BJP leaders and MLAs are in touch with Mukul Roy and may switch to the TMC, opening a floodgate in Bengal BJP. It is also being said that Mukul Roy has offered to resign from Krishnanagar Uttar and his son Subhranshu may be fielded from there on the TMC ticket.

Roy, who left the TMC in 2017, was appointed national vice president by the BJP. Roy also played a crucial role in the recent Bengal assembly election where the BJP registered its best-ever tally of 77 (now 75 after two MLAs resigned) seats in the state.

Mukul Roy had left the TMC following differences with the party leadership and Abhishek Banerjee. He was later suspended by the party. However, during today’s press conference, Abhishek Banerjee welcomed him into the party while Mukul Roy hugged him back, signalling a mutual reconciliation.

Who is Mukul Roy?

Mukul Roy was one of the founding members of the TMC. Born on April 17, 1954, Roy had served as the Railway Minister in the UPA government. Roy had started his political innings with Youth Congress and had worked with Mamata Banerjee who also happened to be a member of the Congress youth wing at that time. Later, both the leaders joined hands to form the All India Trinamool Congress in January 1998. He made his electoral debut in 2001 from the Jagatdal constituency on a TMC ticket. He made his Rajya Sabha debut in April 2006.

Roy is also accused in the Saradha chit fund scam and Narada sting cases.