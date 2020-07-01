Mukul Rohatgi refuses to appear for TikTok against Government of India

Rohatgi said that he won’t appear for the Chinese app against the Centre. (PTI)

Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi has refused to appear for video-sharing app TikTok, which has been banned by the Government of India. Rohatgi said that he won’t appear for the Chinese app against the Centre, news agency ANI reported. Rohatgi’s remark comes just two days after India blocked 59 Chinese apps including the ones like TikTok and ShareIt that were very popular among the young population.

The government said that these apps were banned because they were engaged in activities which were “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”. The Ministry of Information and Technology said that it had invoked its power under section 69A of the IT Act in view of the emergent nature of threats by those 59 apps linked to China.

The ministry said that it had received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India. It further said that the compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India was a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures.

The IT ministry also said that it had received recommendations from Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, and Ministry of Home Affairs to block 59 malicious apps from China. It called the step “a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace”. While the Centre termed it a security decision, many called it a digital strike on China, which has been engaged in military confrontation with India in Ladakh.