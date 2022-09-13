Mukul Rohatgi likely to return as Attorney General of India on October 1

Senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi is all set to return as India’s Attorney General (A-G) as the current A-G, K Venugopal, has communicated to the central government that he is unable to carry on with his duties, citing health concerns and age, according to reports. Rohatgi is slated to take up the post of India’s top legal officer on October 1.

After completing three years with the Indian government, 91-year-old Venugopal requested the Centre to allow him to step down in 2020. Upon the government’s request, Venugopal decided to continue at the top post for another five years. However, he was unable to continue after two years, making way for Rohatgi. His last day in office will be on September 30.

Rohatgi was appointed as India’s A-G after the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014. Even after leaving his office as the Centre’s main legal advisor in 2017, Rohatgi continued advising the government on critical issues including the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Apart from serving as the A-G, Rohatgi has also been the Additional Solicitor General of India.

Also read: No interference by govt in Lingayat seer investigation, says Karnataka HM

Rohatgi, 67, has fought several important cases and represented important figures and institutions ranging from the state government in the Gujarat riots case to leading the defense counsel of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the high-profile drugs-on-cruise case.

The A-G acts as the top law officer of the country and is the government’s chief legal advisor. Since the government is one of the biggest litigants, the A-G’s role is extremely crucial as he advises the Union on all legal issues. He also appears for the central government in the Supreme Court in all cases where the Centre is involved.

Also read: RBI issues guidelines for digital lending: Lenders can no longer levy hidden charges

As per the constitution, there is no given limit to the tenure of the A-G. He is appointed by the President of India and can be removed by the President at any point of time.