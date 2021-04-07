Mukhtar Ansari arrives at UP’s Banda jail from Punjab amid high security, kept in barrack number 15

Mukhtar Ansari

After over two years of relentless pursuit and political wrangling between the two state governments, the Uttar Pradesh Police finally got the custody of dreaded mafia don Mukhtar Ansari on Tuesday. Ansari, who is facing over 50 criminal cases including of murder and extortion in UP, was brought back by road to Banda jail on Wednesday morning. Ansari was escorted with a fleet of high-security vehicles including an anti-riot police vehicle ‘Vajra’ throughout his 900-km journey from Rupnagar in Punjab to Banda in the Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh.

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh police team had reached Rupnagar police lines at 4.30 am and left for the jail around noon for the transfer of Ansari, also a BSP MLA. After hours-long paper work with the Punjab police, the UP team left the jail premises at 2:08 pm for Banda. After a 14 hours journey from Ropar, the convoy entered Banda jail at 4.30 am on Wednesday.

According to PTI, Ansari has been kept in barrack number 15 of the Banda district jail. Since Ansari is a high-profile and high-risk inmate, additional police force has been deployed at the jail at the request of prison authorities. The gangster will be guarded by three security personnel round-the-clock inside the barrack, the report said.

Banda jailor Pramod Tiwari told the news agency that security personnel had been posted inside as well as outside the jail premises. “In barrack number 15, where Ansari will be kept, arrangements for light, drinking water and cleanliness have been beefed up,” Tiwari said. He also added that access to the barrack had now been denied to other jail inmates.

As per the report, the main prison complex gate, which generally remains open, will now be kept closed and only those jail staff reporting for duty will be allowed in after proper screening. High towers have been put up outside the jail and extra police pickets have also been set up to keep a watch on every visitor, the news agency reported.

The Supreme Court on March 26 had directed the Punjab government to handover the gangster-turned politician to the UP police. Ansari was lodged in the same Banda jail before he was handed-over to the Punjab police in January 2019 after an extortion case was filed in Mohali.

In the last two years, the Uttar Pradesh government made several attempts to take back his custody as more serious cases against Ansari were lodged in the state and he was facing trial in 10 cases. However, the Punjab police denied the requests on medical grounds. Following this, the Uttar Pradesh police moved the top court, which directed the Punjab police to handover Ansari.

The court said during the period from February 2019 to February 2020, Mukhtar Ansari’s custody was denied to the Uttar Pradesh Police by Ropar Jail Superintendent on 26 occasions. The court further said that a perusal of the reasons for not giving custody showed that it was mainly on the medical grounds referring to diabetes mellitus, skin allergy, hypertension, backache, throat infection, etc.

The bench did not record any finding on Uttar Pradesh police’s allegations of conspiracy but was satisfied that the custody was denied every time on “trivial grounds”.