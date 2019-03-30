Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slams Rahul Gandhi on NITI Aayog remark, says Congress threatening institutions

By: | Published: March 30, 2019 4:23 PM

The Union Minority Affairs Minister's remarks came a day after Congress president Gandhi said his party would replace NITI Aayog with a "lean" Planning Commission.

The “shehzada” is speaking under the influence of his “arrogance of feudal mentality”, Naqvi said in an apparent reference to Gandhi. (File photo)

Slamming Rahul Gandhi for his remarks that the Congress, if voted to power, would scrap the NITI Aayog, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi alleged on Saturday that the opposition party was “threatening and defaming” constitutional institutions.

The Union Minority Affairs Minister’s remarks came a day after Congress president Gandhi said his party would replace NITI Aayog with a “lean” Planning Commission.

The “shehzada” is speaking under the influence of his “arrogance of feudal mentality”, Naqvi said in an apparent reference to Gandhi.

When the Congress was in power, “the anarchy and arrogance of the feudal family” was at its peak in “criminal misuse” of constitutional institutions and now in the Opposition, they are “threatening and defaming” these constitutional institutions, he alleged.

For the past five years, the Congress has tried to threaten and defame various constitutional institutions such as the Election Commission, the Central Vigilance Commission and now the NITI Aayog, he told reporters.

The “shehzada and shehzadi, when out power, are behaving like a fish out of water”, he claimed.

“They think that power is their birthright, but the people of the country will teach them a lesson in the Lok Sabha elections,” Naqvi said.

The Planning Commission, set up in 1950 under the Congress government, was replaced by the Niti Aayog by the Modi dispensation. The Congress is seeking to revert to the original structure of the government think tank.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slams Rahul Gandhi on NITI Aayog remark, says Congress threatening institutions
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition