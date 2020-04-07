Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi appeals to Muslims to strictly follow lockdown guidelines on Shab-e-Barat

Naqvi said almost all religious leaders and religious and social organisations have appealed to Muslims to honestly follow the guidelines of the lockdown and social distancing. PTI Photo

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday appealed to Muslims to strictly follow the guidelines on lockdown and social distancing on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat by offering prayers and performing other religious rituals at their homes.

Shab-e-Barat is known as the night of forgiveness, during which Muslims all over the world gather in mosques and offer prayers. This year it falls on the intervening night of April 8 and 9.

In a statement, Naqvi said almost all religious leaders and religious and social organisations have appealed to Muslims to honestly follow the guidelines of the lockdown and social distancing on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

“All state waqf boards, through the Central Waqf Council, have been directed to assist the local administration in implementation of the lockdown completely on Shab-e-Barat and appeal to the people to offer prayers and perform other religious rituals staying inside their homes,” he said.

“We should also pray at our homes to give strength to India and the entire world to eliminate the challenges posed by coronavirus,” the Union minister said.

The minister said the entire country is seriously and honestly following the guidelines of the lockdown and social distancing on the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Any type of carelessness can be harmful for us, our family, the society and the entire country. We should follow the guidelines of the administration to defeat coronavirus with all seriousness and honesty,” Naqvi said.