​​​
  3. Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani to marry Anand Piramal in December

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani to marry Anand Piramal in December

Reliance Industries chaiman Mukesh Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani, will tie knot with her long time friend Anand Piramal in December, IANS quoted family sources as saying today.

By: | Updated: May 6, 2018 5:01 PM
Anand Piramal, Isha Ambani, isha ambani marriage, anand piramal isha ambani wedding, isha ambani ki shadi, isha ambani engagement, isha ambani photos, isha ambani pictures, isha ambani wedding pictures, who is anand piramal Anand and Isha have been long-time friends and both their families share a strong bond of friendship for over four decades.

Reliance Industries chaiman Mukesh Ambani’s daughter, Isha Ambani, will tie knot with her long time friend Anand Piramal in December, IANS quoted family sources as saying today. Anand is the son of Ajay Piramal, the Chairman of Piramal Group.

Anand and Isha have been long-time friends and both their families share a strong bond of friendship for over four decades. An Economic graduate , Anand is the founder of Piramal Realty, a real estate company and Piramal Swasthya, a rural healthcare initiative.

Anand also serves as an Executive Director of the Piramal Group, a global business congolomerate headed by his father. The young lad has also served as President of the Indian Merchant Chamber – Youth Wing.

Isha is on the Boards of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail.

Indianexpress.com reported that Anand proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar. Later, they celebrated the occasion with their parents and family members, including brothers Akash and Anant.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top