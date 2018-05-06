Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani to marry Anand Piramal in December

Anand and Isha have been long-time friends and both their families share a strong bond of friendship for over four decades.

Reliance Industries chaiman Mukesh Ambani’s daughter, Isha Ambani, will tie knot with her long time friend Anand Piramal in December, IANS quoted family sources as saying today. Anand is the son of Ajay Piramal, the Chairman of Piramal Group.

Anand and Isha have been long-time friends and both their families share a strong bond of friendship for over four decades. An Economic graduate , Anand is the founder of Piramal Realty, a real estate company and Piramal Swasthya, a rural healthcare initiative.

Anand also serves as an Executive Director of the Piramal Group, a global business congolomerate headed by his father. The young lad has also served as President of the Indian Merchant Chamber – Youth Wing.

Isha is on the Boards of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail.

Indianexpress.com reported that Anand proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar. Later, they celebrated the occasion with their parents and family members, including brothers Akash and Anant.