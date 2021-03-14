  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia security scare: NIA seizes Innova car

By: |
March 14, 2021 3:03 PM

It is not clear if it was the same Innova that was following the explosives-laden Scorpio before the latter was parked near Ambani's residence in south Mumbai on February 25.

Mukesh Ambani, Innova car, ehicle laden with explosives from outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, mumbai police, innova carThe Scorpio found parked near Ambani's house on Carmichael Road on February 25 contained some gelatin sticks and a threat letter.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the recovery of a vehicle laden with explosives from outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani”s residence in Mumbai, on Sunday seized a white Innova car, a police official said.

It is not clear if it was the same Innova that was following the explosives-laden Scorpio before the latter was parked near Ambani’s residence in south Mumbai on February 25.

Related News

According to the police official, the Innova, having Tardeo RTO”s registration number ”MH 01 ZA 403” and ”Police” written on its rear windshield, was brought to the NIA”s office on Pedder Road here with the help of towing van, hours after the arrest of Mumbai police offier Sachin Waze in connection with the case.

The NIA arrested Waze late Saturday night after questioning him for 12 hours over the recovery of the explosive-laden Scorpio near Ambani”s residence. The Scorpio found parked near Ambani”s house on Carmichael Road on February 25 contained some gelatin sticks and a threat letter.

Waze, an “encounter specialist”, is also facing heat in the murder case of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran who was in possession of this Scorpio. Hiran was found dead in a creek in Thane district on March 5.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is investigating the Hiran murder case. It had registered an FIR against unidentified persons days after Hiran”s body was found.

Waze, accused by Hiran”s wife of involvement in her husband’s suspicious death, was shunted out of the Mumbai crime branch a few days back

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia security scare NIA seizes Innova car
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Ambani security scare: NIA arrests Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze after 12-hour quizzing
2Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: Infiltration will become a thing of past if BJP wins again, says Amit Shah
3Andhra Pradesh Municipal Election Results 2021 LIVE: YSR Congress Party wins 55 municipalities, 6 corporations