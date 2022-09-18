Mukesh Ambani offers prayers at Kerala’s Guruvayur temple, donates Rs 1.5 crore

Indian billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani visited the famous Guruvayur temple in Kerala and offered prayers on Saturday. The chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) donated Rs 1.51 crore to its ‘annadanam’ fund, PTI reported.

He was accompanied by his youngest son Anant Ambani’s fiancée Radhika Merchant.

Ambani had prayed at the Sopanam (the inner sanctum) of the temple and also made offerings to the temple elephants Chenthamarakshan and Balaraman.

#WATCH | Kerala: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani visits Guruvayoor Shri Krishna temple in Guruvayur pic.twitter.com/B6GF3QTH7C — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2022

He was welcomed by the Guruvayur Devaswom Board Chairman PK Vijayan at the temple. He presented the Reliance CMD with a mural painting as a token of their appreciation.

The official also said that during his visit, the temple also put before him a plan to build a new medical centre there which would cost around Rs 50 crore and sought his help for it, adding that the RIL chairman has said he will “consider” it.

On Friday, Ambani visited Lord Venkateswara temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirumala. He had made offerings of Rs 1.5 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), an independent trust that manages the Tirumala temple, along with other temples.

Radhika Merchant had accompanied him to the Tirumala temple as well. Visuals showed the duo offering their prayers and also feeding an elephant in the temple area seeking its blessings.

Earlier on Monday, Ambani had visited Shrinathji temple in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara along with Radhika.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India, according to Forbes Billionaires List 2022. The net worth of Mukesh Ambani is $94.5 billion.