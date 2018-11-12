Mukesh Ambani pays obeisance at Jagannath temple

This was Mukesh Ambani’s maiden visit to the temple after be became RIL Chairman.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani Monday paid obeisance at the Shri Jagannath Temple here amidst tight security, officials said. Ambani was escorted to the 12th-century shrine complex by Puri collector J P Das, superintendent of police Sarthak Sarangi, officials of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and his family priest Raghunath Gochhikar.

He also paid obeisance at the Mahalaxmi temple at the premises, they said. Later, the industry magnet told reporters that he had visited the shrine to invite the deities to the wedding of his daughter Isha, scheduled on December 12.

This was Mukesh Ambani’s maiden visit to the temple after be became RIL Chairman, while his younger brother industrialist Anil Ambani had visited the Shri Jagannath Temple at least twice, sources said.