“Muharram ki badhai”: RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav ‘wishes’ Muslims on day of mourning

Amid the political upheaval in the state following Nitish Kumar’s decision to walk out of the National Democratic Alliance and quit as the Chief Minister, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, when asked about the unfolding scenario in the state, came up with a bizarre response.

In an attempt to evade the question and not speak anything about the political situation that was still unfolding at the time, Tej Pratap said: “Desh bhar mein sabhi Musalman bhaiyon ko hum Muharram ki badhai dete hain (I extend my wishes to all our Muslim brothers on Muharram).”

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav says, "Desh bhar mein sabhi Musalman bhaiyon ko hum Muharram ki badhai dete hain" (I extend my wishes to all our Muslim brothers on Muharram).

Muharram is a day when Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Hazrat Imam Hussain in the Battle of Karbala, by abstaining from any celebrations. It is not a day when people extend good wishes to each other.

The comment soon went viral with several people questioning the RJD leader’s apparent ignorance. “Tell him we share grief on the occasion; not extend ‘Muharram ki badhai’,” one user wrote.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said, “Today is a day to recall the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). He is remembered for his unwavering commitment to truth and his fight against injustice. He also placed great importance on equality and brotherhood.”