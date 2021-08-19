Muharram 2021: Know the date, significance, and history of the month of mourning

Unlike other events in the Islamic calendar, Muharram is a month of praying and mourning. (Picture courtesy: IE)

Muharram 2021: Like any other important date in the Islamic calendar, Muharram also relies on the moon sighting.

What is Muharram: Muharram-ul-Haram is the second holiest month after Ramzan for members of the Muslim community around the globe. It is also the first month of the Hijri calendar and marks the beginning of the Islamic year.

According to Islam, Prophet Muhammad, the messenger of God, called Muharram a divine month and the ‘sacred month of Allah’.

The Islamic Hijri calendar varies between 354 or 355 days — fewer than the Gregorian calendar — but is also divided into 12 months.

Ashura Day History and Significance: The day marks the forced migration of Prophet Muhammed to Medina from Mecca. The Hijri calendar begins from 622 AD when the Prophet and his companions were forced to migrate from Mecca. Prior to that, he was warned against spreading the message of Islam in the city. Prophet Muhammed is believed to have returned to Mecca following its conquest in 629 AD.

Unlike other events in the Islamic calendar, Muharram is a month of praying and mourning. The month is particularly important to the Shia sect.

In 680 AD, Imam Hussain, the son of Hazrat Ali and grandson of the Prophet, was killed in the Battle of Karbala on the 10th day of the month. The day is known as Ashura. Members of the Shia sect mourn Hussain’s martyrdom during the first 10 days of Muharram.

Muharram 2021 Date: This year, the crescent was sighted on August 9 in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, Bahrain, the UAE, Oman and other Arab states, marking the first day on August 10. These countries will commemorate Ashura on August 19.

In India, the Islamic New Year began on August 11 and, hence, Ashura will be marked on August 20.