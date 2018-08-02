Mughalsarai station in UP to turn saffron ahead of Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath’s visit

Recently rechristened as the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay station, the Mughalsarai junction in Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh, is now being painted saffron. According to news agency ANI, the painting work began on August 1 and is likely to be over by August 4, a day before BJP president Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s scheduled visit to the city.

Shah and Adityanath are expected to be joined by Railways Minister Piyush Goyal when the leaders will inaugurate the newly installed signboards and the new boards with the new name ‘Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction’.

According to media reports, the contractor said that he has been asked by the station authorities to paint the white-coloured station into saffron. Pankaj Saxena, Mughalsarai’s divisional railway manager, said that the painting work at the station is being done for an ‘important event’. “We are decorating this railway station for an important function,” the official said.

The Mughalsarai railway station is an important station that falls on the Howrah-Delhi route. It handles nearly 200 passenger trains and over 200 goods trains daily.

Chandauli: Mughalsarai station, which was recently renamed to Deendayal Upadhyay junction, being painted saffron. CM Yogi Adityanath and BJP President Amit Shah will visit the city on August 5 pic.twitter.com/1qHQfNREYp — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 2, 2018

The station was renamed recently after Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay – an RSS ideologue, who was found dead here under mysterious circumstances on 11 February, 1968. The decision to rename the station, among the busiest in the country, had invited flak from opposition parties who had accused the ruling party of attempting to tamper with history. The station was built during colonial rule.

The Yogi Adityanath government had earlier invited criticism for its decision to paint the Haj House in Lucknow saffron. The secretariat annexe building which houses the offices of CM Adityanath and top bureaucrats was also painted saffron for which the opposition had said that the BJP was trying to divide people on the basis of their religion. In September last year, the UP government had rolled out saffron buses in Lucknow. Before this, the electricity department had come up with a scheme wherein it was decided that unauthorised colonies will be provided power through saffron poles.