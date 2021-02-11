  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mughal Gardens to open for public from Saturday, visitors must do advance online booking

February 11, 2021 7:14 PM

"The Mughal Gardens will remain open for the general public from February 13, 2021 to March 21, 2021 (except on Mondays which are maintenance days) between 1000 hrs to 1700 hrs," the statement said.

Entry and exit for all visitors will be from gate no 35 of the President's Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan, it said.

The Mughal Gardens will open for public from Saturday and visitors will be allowed to see it only through advance online booking, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. President Ram Nath Kovind will open the annual “Udyanotsav” of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on February 12, it said.

As a precautionary measure, walk-in entry will not be available this year, it said. Visitors will be allowed to see the Mughal Gardens only through advance online booking, the statement said. Booking can be made on https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in or https://rb.nic.in/rbvisit/visit_plan.aspx.

Seven pre-booked hourly slots will be available between 1000 hrs and 1700 hrs, it said, adding that the last entry will be at 1600 hrs.

“Each slot can accommodate a maximum of 100 persons. During the tour, visitors have to follow COVID-19 protocols such as wearing mask, maintaining social distancing. They will have to undergo thermal screening at entry point. People vulnerable to COVID-19 are discouraged for the tour,” the statement said.

Visitors are requested not to bring any water bottles, briefcases, handbags/purses, cameras, radios/transistors, boxes, umbrellas, eatables, the statement said.

Arrangements of hand sanitiser, drinking water, toilets, first aid/ medical facility are provided at various places along the public route, it said.

Apart from the annual opening of the Mughal Gardens, people can visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum as well as witness the Change of Guard Ceremony, it said.

