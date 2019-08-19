Mughal descendant Prince Habeebuddin Tucy promises gold brick for Ram Temple

Prince Habeebuddin Tucy, who claims to be a descendant of Mughal dynasty living in Hyderabad (Source: Facebook)

Prince Habeebuddin Tucy, who claims to be a descendant of Mughal dynasty living in Hyderabad, has offered to present a gold brick to build the Ram temple at Ayodhya if he is given the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land, IANS reported. He considered himself to be the rightful owner of the land as a descendant of first Mughal emperor Babar, who constructed Babri Masjid in 1529.

Tucy argues that none of the parties to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute case had documents to prove their claim but he, being the descendant of Mughals, has a right to the land. He further said he had already decided to give the entire land for construction of the temple.

According to news agency IANS, Tucy said that if the land is granted to him, he will donate the entire land for building the Ram Temple. He asserted that he would do so as he respected the sentiment of the Hindu community and the belief that the Ram Temple stood at the place where Babri Masjid was built. He had apologised to the Hindu community for the destruction of Ram Temple.

In a petition filed in the apex court, the 50-year-old has urged the Supreme Court to implead him in the title suit. The court, however, has not entertained the petition so far. The day-to-day hearing in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya has been ongoing in the Supreme Court after efforts to arrive at an amicable settlement through mediation failed. Among the key issues that the court has to settle are the rights of deity, the concept of the Waqf and most important of all – “Did the Muslims destroy the temple to build the Mosque at Ayodhya?”

On August 14, during the day-to-day hearing, the Supreme Court was informed that there existed evidence of a Ram Temple having been built during second century BC at the site where Babri Masjid was constructed. The mosque was demolished on December 6, 1992 by hundreds of ‘kar sevaks’.

Tucy has visited Ayodhya thrice and offered prayers at the makeshift temple. He had pledged the land for the temple during his visit last year.