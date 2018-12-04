‘Muffler-clad fraudster’: Gautam Gambhir lashes out at Arvind Kejriwal after NGT’s Rs 25 cr fine on AAP govt over air pollution

Gautam Gambhir

Indian Cricketer Gautam Gambhir has lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal terming him a “fraud” after the National Green Tribunal on Monday asked the Aam Aadmi Party government to deposit Rs 25 crore with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for failing to curb air pollution in the national capital.

“छँटा धुआँ, निकला Muffler में लिपटा fraud! So @ArvindKejriwal @BJP4India Who’ll pay this fine? Of course me, the taxpayer. I wish I had the option of saying that my tax is not for Delhi CM’s callousness. Air pollution: NGT slaps Rs 25 crore fine on Delhi govt,” the former Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils captain posted on his twitter handle.

This is not the first time that Gambhir has vented his anger at CM Kejriwal and his party AAP over the air pollution issue.

On October 31, the two-time World Cup and IPL winner invoked legendary singer Mohammed Rafi’s evergreen popular song from cult-hit ‘Karz’ movie ‘Dard-E-Dil Dard-E-Jigar’ to take swipe at AAP. “दर्दे दिल, दर्दे जिगर दिल्ली में जगाया AAP ने, पहले तो यहाँ Oxygen था, Oxygen भगाया AAP ने।” @ArvindKejriwal @AamAadmiParty our generations are going up in smoke like your false promises. U had 1 full year to tame dengue &pollution, sadly you couldn’t control either. Wake up!!!” Gambhir tweeted then.

On Monday, a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the AAP government to furnish a performance guarantee of Rs 25 crore with the apex pollution monitoring body to ensure that there is no further lapse in this regard. It said despite its clear directions, there is hardly any action for compliance of orders of the tribunal and pollution continues unabated in blatant violation of law and under the nose of the authorities “who have hardly done anything concrete except furnishing excuses and helplessness”.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality deteriorated with six areas in the city recording severe pollution as authorities predicted further rise in the next two days. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an overall air quality index (AQI) of 352, which falls in the “very poor” category. Six areas — Ashok Vihar, Anand Vihar, Burari, Mundaka, Nehru Nagar and Wazirpur — recorded severe air quality, according to the CPCB.