MTNL building fire: How a robot helped firemen douse fire in Mumbai

The Mumbai Fire Brigade has a new fireman! When the Mumbai Fire department personnel were trying to douse the fire that broke out at the MTNL building in Bandra West on Monday, a robot was seen assisting them in the operations. The Indian Express reports that the firefighting robot, which will cost Rs 88 lakh, is being considered an alternative to human firefighters in dangerous situations where the scale of fire could severely hamper fire fighting operations and prove dangerous to firemen.

The robot can be controlled by remote and is fitted with a thermal imaging camera to identify the number of people trapped and assist in zero visibility conditions. This will help it in situations where visibility is low due to smoke and dust.

Though it is powered by a battery that takes eight hours to charge, the robot’s performance is robust as it can spout 3,000 litres of water per minute. The utility of the robot firefighter is even more in narrow lanes where bulky fire tenders and vehicles cannot reach. The robot’s design makes it possible to cross obstacles with height not more than one foot.

The chief fire officer Prabhat Rahangdale while speaking to The Free Press Journal said that the fire brigade has added only one robot as of now. “In some incidents, our firefighters have to face life-threatening situations in zero visibility. There are thick smoke and no ventilation. In such conditions, the robot can be sent in their stead and we can get a clear picture of the situation within,” he said.