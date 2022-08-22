MSP not being implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

Coming down heavily on the BJP-led central government on the issue of implementation and legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik warned on Sunday that if the government should brace for a fierce fight if it does not agree to the demands of farmers.

“If MSP is not implemented and legal guarantee on MSP is not given, there will be another fight and this time it will be a fierce fight. You cannot defeat the farmer of this country. You cannot scare him… since you cannot send ED or Income-Tax officers, how will you scare the farmer?” Malik said addressing a programme in Nuh.

“The MSP is not being implemented because Prime Minister has a friend whose name is Adani, who at the moment has become Asia’s richest person in five years,” The Indian Express quoted Malik as saying.

“At Guwahati airport, I met a woman holding a bouquet. When I asked her where she was from, she replied ‘We have come on behalf of Adani’. I asked what does that mean. She said this airport has been handed over to Adani… Adani has been given airports, ports, major schemes…aur ek tarah se desh ko bechne ki taiyari hai (and in a way, the preparation is to sell the country), but we will not let that happen,” Malik added.

Malik went on to claim that the industrialist has built a big warehouse and stocked it with wheat bought at cheap rates in Panipat. “When there is inflation, he will sell that wheat… so these PM’s friends will make profits and farmers will suffer. This will not be tolerated and there will be a fight against it,” he said.

Malik has been critical of the government and the Prime Minister on the issue of the farmers’ protest in the past as well. In January this year, Malik alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was arrogant when he met him to discuss the farmers’ protest.

Reiterating his claims on Sunday, Malik said that no condolence message was sent to the “700 farmers who died during the protests”.

“I told him that it has been a year since they have been sitting, give them something and settle this. He told me that they will go and why was I concerned. He took it very lightly. I told him that you do not know them… Later, he understood and the laws were repealed and he apologised also.”

Malik further said that after completing his current tenure as Governor, he will “fully participate” in the fight for farmers’ rights.