MSP for paddy, coconut, milk, rubber, pepper, cardamom: Rahul Gandhi promises in Kerala

Kerala Assembly Election 2021: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi today said that if Congress-led UDF government is voted to power in Kerala, it will increase the welfare pension amount besides providing MSP on several farms produce “Welfare pension will be increased to Rs 3000 a month, there will be MSP for paddy, coconut, milk, rubber, pepper and cardamom. Prices of rubber will be increased to Rs 250 per kilo and that of paddy will be Rs 30 per kilo,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Notably, farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting in Delhi for around four months demanding legal guarantee for MSP and scrapping the new farm laws.

Rahul Gandhi also reiterated his promise to implement the NYAY scheme in the state. “We asked what you want, you told us to give you minimum money each year, hence NYAY. You asked for a separate farmers’ budget, auto drivers for the subsidy, you told us to reform PSE. All this is in our manifesto, every point will be implemented,” he said.

Rahul said, “First thing we’ll do is bring in NYAY Yojana. It’s not a gift or charity, it’s how we’ll start Kerala’s economy. This is an acceptance that only the people of Kerala can start its economy. We’ll put Rs 6000 per month into poor people’s bank accounts.”

He said that India’s economy is a disaster today and added that the money given under NYAY will help kickstart economic activities. “Our economy which used to be our strength is today a disaster. Unemployment is on the rise, Kerala’s youngsters no longer have jobs. What type of future are we going to give to the youngsters of Kerala, will we be able to give them jobs?… Without money in people’s hands, the economy can’t start. NDA and LDF have been taking money from people’s hands- through demonetisation, GST, farm bills and every time you pay for the fuel they take money out of your pockets. How do they expect the economy to run?” questioned Rahul Gandhi.

He added, “What will happen when we put this money into the system. You will go and buy things. When you buy, people will need to produce more, factories will start working again, those factories will create jobs and Kerala’s economy will start.”

Rahul Gandhi said that the LDF is snatching away what is rightfully Kerala’s and the Congress-UDF will not allow it to happen. He said that the Congress-UDF have 55 per cent young candidates and 45 per cent experienced candidates in Kerala and this will help Kerala prosper. “The young will give a new vision to the people of Kerala and the experienced candidates will guide Kerala. The vision of its young and the wisdom of its experienced will drive Kerala to peace and prosperity,” he said.

He urged people to vote for a prosperous future for Kerala and urged them to not vote for people who spread hatred and who divide India.

Kerala will vote on April 6 while counting of votes will take place on May 2.