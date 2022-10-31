Indian handicraft products in high demand in overseas as well as in the domestic market: Tribal Affairs Ministry

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: India has become one of the largest exporters of handicraft due to the increasing demand for traditional and tribal handicraft products, said a report by The New Indian Express.

Tribal handicraft products are seeing a lot of traction due to their aesthetics and sustainable nature, the report said, citing a senior official from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The total handicraft export from India rose to $120.06 million in May 2022, an increase of one per cent from April this year.

“During 2021-22, the total exports of Indian handicrafts were valued at $4.35 billion, which was a 25.7 per cent increase from the previous year,” said the senior official.

Handicraft products such as India’s shawls, painting, wooden items, earthen pots, bags, traditional jewellery, baskets and other handmade woodenware are seeing a lot of interest in overseas markets, including the United States.

The initiative that started globalising tribal products is now showing results not only in international but also in the domestic market, the official added.

“Within the country, the marketing of tribal and traditional handicraft products is done through wider networks of 140 Trifed (Tribal Co-operatives Marketing Development Federation of India) outlets. This initiative has also generated employment for 10.5 lakh artisans in the last six years. And notably, a half of them (benefited with employment) are women artisans”, said the official, adding that handicrafts and handlooms have established India’s identity in the global markets.

Further, the demand for handicraft products made by India’s traditional and tribal communities such as traditional jewellery, embroidery, hand printed textiles, wood wares, art metal wares, and agarbatti and attars is also gaining momentum, according to the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts.

India has 3,000 handicrafts and other traditional craft forms according to the official data such as papier-mache of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh’s thangka paintings, Bihar’s Madhubani paintings, Punjab’s phulkari and bagh textiles, Haryana’s brassware and UP’s zardosi work among others.