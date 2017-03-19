MS Dhoni’s stolen mobile phones recovered, says Police

MS Dhoni, along with his Jharkhand cricket team, had on Friday escaped unhurt after the fire broke out at a five-star hotel in Dwarka. (Source: PTI)

The Delhi police said all the three mobile phones of Mahendra Singh Dhoni that were stolen during the recent fire at a hotel have been recovered. The former Indian skipper Dhoni, along with his Jharkhand cricket team, had on Friday escaped unhurt after the fire broke out at a five-star hotel in Dwarka. After this, he had filed a complaint alleging that his phones were stolen in the incident. According to the police, they had received a complaint from the cricketer, who stated that he had left his phones in the hotel room when he had gone for breakfast downstairs, on March 17. Later, when his staff went to pack his things, the mobile phones were missing from the room, they said. On the complaint, the cops had registered a case in this regard at Dwarka south police station and also detained a couple of persons in the case.

The Jharkhand cricket team was staying to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final against Bengal. However, following the incident, match referee Sanjay Verma postponed and rescheduled the match on Saturday. In the match, Dhoni enthralled one and all with some breathtaking sixes but a young Bengal side put up a spirited display to beat Jharkhand by 41 runs and enter the Vijay Hazare final. They will meet Tamil Nadu in the final. Dhoni played all the matches for Jharkhand in this year’s tournament scoring a century against Chattisgarh along with some other important contributions.

Meanwhile, shocking the players of the Jharkhand team, Dhoni lost his calm as they failed to make it to the final of Vijay Hazare Trophy, reported the Indian Express. According to one of the Jharkhand players, “Because of poor fielding and lack of consistency in bowling, they (Bengal) were able to put up 330 runs. Dhoni bhai was not pleased with that and for the first time I saw him so upset. You don’t expect Dhoni bhai to lose his calm. He is the one who always backs us.”