MS Dhoni stumps Amrapali Group with Rs 40 crore claim, moves Supreme Court

By: | Updated: March 27, 2019 10:46 AM

Dhoni, in his plea in the Supreme Court, said that Amrapali Group owes an amount in excess of Rs Rs 38.95 crore to him.

MS Dhoni, Amrapali Group, Supreme CourtMS Dhoni was brand ambassador of Amrapali Group from 2009 to 2016. (File Photo/PTI)

Dhoni approaches SC against Amrapali Group: There seems to be more trouble in store for beleaguered Amrapali Group as Mahendra Singh Dhoni has approached the Supreme Court requesting it to direct the real estate company to pay his dues amounting to Rs 40 crore. MS Dhoni has sought the top court’s intervention to get his due fee for working as Amrapali’s brand ambassador for about six years.

Dhoni, in his plea, said that Amrapali group owes an amount in excess of Rs Rs 38.95 crore to him.

The former India captain had entered into an agreement with Amrapali Group in 2009 to promote the company as its brand ambassador. However, the star cricketer ended his contract in 2016 when thousands of homebuyers started a campaign against him for promoting Amrapali which duped them.

In February, the Supreme Court had allowed Delhi Police to arrest Amrapali group CMD Anil Sharma and two directors forthwith in a criminal complaint filed against them.

The apex court also directed attachment of personal properties of Sharma and other directors. It said the Economic Offence Wing (EoW) of Delhi Police can also arrest Amrapali directors — Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar in the case.

“We had never stopped any agency from arresting the directors, who are presently housed at a hotel under the detention of UP police,” a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit had said.

The Supreme is hearing a batch of petitions filed by home buyers who are seeking possession of around 42,000 flats booked in various projects of the Amrapali Group in Noida and Greater Noida.

(With inputs from PTI)

