MS Dhoni a patriot, Pakistan need not advise us on gloves row: Giriraj Singh

By: |
Published: June 9, 2019 8:11:15 PM

Dhoni, an honorary Lieutenant Colonel of the Territorial Army, landed in a controversy after sporting gloves embossed with a design of a dagger - which looked more like the Indian Army's insignia.

MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni glove, india vs Australia, pakistan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Giriraj Singh, india newsUnion minister Giriraj Singh. (PTI)

Lashing out at a Pakistan minister over his snide remarks on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s gloves with ‘Balidan’ insignia, Union minister Giriraj Singh Sunday said the Indian wicketkeeper is a “patriot” and the country does not need any advice from its neighbour. Dhoni, an honorary Lieutenant Colonel of the Territorial Army, landed in a controversy after sporting gloves embossed with a design of a dagger – which looked more like the Indian Army’s insignia. He wore the gloves during India’s World Cup game against South Africa in Southampton last Wednesday.

“Dhoni is a renowned cricketer and the pride of Jharkhand, which was carved out of Bihar. He is a patriot and he displayed his patriotism (by wearing the gloves). We do not need any advice from Pakistan on the matter,” Singh told reporters in his parliamentary constituency here.

Fawad Chaudhary, Pakistan’s Minister for Science and Technology, on June 6 said Dhoni was in England to play cricket, not for “Mahabharta”. He also said that a section of Indian media was obsessed with war.

“Dhoni is in England to play cricket not for MahaBharta, what an idiotic debate in Indian Media, a section of Indian media is so obsessed with War they should be sent to Syria, Afghanistan Or Rawanda as mercenaries….” he tweeted. Giriraj Singh, talking to reporters in Patna on the insignia row two days ago, said Dhoni was committed to the glory of the country.

“He is a true ‘rashtrabhakt’ (patriot). He is not like other celebrities whose love for the country remain inconsistent. He is a patriot and committed to the glory of his country,” the minister said.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had recently requested the Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) to advise the Indian cricketer to remove the insignia from his gloves.

The BCCI, while stating that it did not wish to get into a spat with the ICC on the issue, maintained that the embossed design was not exactly the insignia of the Army, and hence, wearing gloves with the badge should not be seen as violation of norms.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. MS Dhoni a patriot, Pakistan need not advise us on gloves row: Giriraj Singh
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition