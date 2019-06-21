MPs flags water crisis, heat wave conditions; seeks Centre’s help

By: |
Published: June 21, 2019 6:40:13 PM

"Centre should support Maharashtra to deal with the prevailing water crisis," Supriya Sule said during Zero Hour.

Water crisis in India, Water crisis in Tamil Nadu, Water crisis in Maharashtra, Water crisis in Bihar, Water crisis in Rajasthan, Heat wave IndiaA DMK member from Tamil Nadu said that the state is facing drought condition and demanded that the Centre terms it as a national calamity. (Representative image: Reuters)

Lok Sabha members from Maharashtra, Bihar, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu raised the issue of water crisis and heat wave conditions prevailing the country. Supriya Sule (NCP) flagged the issue of mismanagement of water by the state government of Maharashtra and said people are facing problems with water tankers.

“Centre should support Maharashtra to deal with the prevailing water crisis,” Sule said during Zero Hour. BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav from Pataliputra constituency in Bihar raised the issue of drying of hand water pumps and demanded that the Centre ask the state government to take action on the matter.

Also read: Chennai water crisis: K Palaniswami welcomes Kerala’s water offer, says daily supply will help

Rahul Kaswan (BJP) in Rajasthan said the temperature in his constituency Churu had touched 50.3 degrees Celsius and there were heatwaves across the state. He demanded that the implementation of the NREGA scheme be changed so that it takes into account the problems being faced by the people in Churu.

A DMK member from Tamil Nadu said that the state is facing drought condition and demanded that the Centre terms it as a ‘national calamity’.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. MPs flags water crisis, heat wave conditions; seeks Centre’s help
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop