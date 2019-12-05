MPs decide to forgo food subsidy at Parliament canteen

MPs forgo food subsidy at Parliament canteen.

Food items at Parliament canteen for the Members of both Houses will no longer be subsidized. According to news agency PTI, Members of Parliament on Thursday unanimously decided to forgo the subsidy that they avail at the Parliament canteen. This comes after a suggestion from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC). It was decided that all the Members of Parliament who get a subsidy on food items will not get any subsidy anymore.

The Speaker made an announcement about the decision. He said that all subsidy given on food to Parliamentarians in both the Houses have been ended. All the food items will now be sold at the Parliament canteen at regular prices.

In 2015, then Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had ended subsidy on food items at the Parliament canteen. She declared that the canteen in Parliament will work on ‘no-profit, no-loss’ basis.