MP Vyapam scam: Man gets 10 years in jail, 30 others get 7

By: |
Bhopal | Published: November 25, 2019 6:20:06 PM

The Vyapam scam refers to irregularities in exams held by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, also called Vyavasayik Pareeksha Mandal or Vyapam, for admission in professional courses and state services.

Vyapam scam, Vyapam case, MP Vyapam scam, MP vyapam case, madhya pradesh vyapam scam caseJudge Sahu sentenced 30 others to seven years in jail and fined each one of them Rs 30,000. (Representational Image: Reuters)

A CBI court in Bhopal on Monday sentenced one man to 10 years in jail and 30 others to seven years imprisonment in the multi-crore Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh. The Vyapam scam refers to irregularities in exams held by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, also called Vyavasayik Pareeksha Mandal or Vyapam, for admission in professional courses and state services.

CBI Special Judge SB Sahu sentenced Pradeep Tyagi (29) to 10 years rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5,000 after finding him guilty of rigging the 2013 police constable recruitment exams conducted by Vyapam, special prosecutor Satish Dinkar told PTI.

Judge Sahu sentenced 30 others to seven years in jail and fined each one of them Rs 30,000, finding them guilty of several offences, including cheating by personation, cheating and forgery related to the 2013 police constable exam.

ALSO READ | Jessica Lal murder case: Delhi HC asks jail authorities to decide within week, convict’s parole plea

The 30 include 12 people, arrested at the time from Bhopal and Datia, who wrote the exams on behalf of other candidates. Dinkar said 91 witnesses were examined in this case. The MPPEB is now known as Professional Examination Board.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. MP Vyapam scam: Man gets 10 years in jail, 30 others get 7
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Kashmir situation: Shops in Srinagar open in morning hours, movement of public transport increases
2Miscreants blow up ATM in Madhya Pradesh, find Rs 10,000 cash in vault
3Maharashtra: Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress stake claim to form govt, submit letter to Governor