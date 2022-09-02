Serial killer on the prowl? MP town on high alert after three murders reported in 72 hours; Rs 30,000 bounty announced

Plainclothes policemen roam the streets, suspects are being rounded up and a bounty has been announced as fear and panic grip residents of Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh after the spine-chilling murder of three people in three days. What makes the situation peculiar is the eerie similarity in the modus operandi, as well as the victim profile, in all three killings.

In all three murders, the victims are security guards. All three victims are believed to be in the 50-60 age bracket. In all three cases, the victims’ heads were smashed with a blunt object; and all murders took place on blind spots that no CCTV cameras could capture.

The police, however, say it may be too soon to conclude that the three murders are linked to a single perpetrator. Speaking to The Indian Express, Tarun Nayak, Superintendent of Police, Sagar, said that a sketch of the accused has been prepared based on an eyewitness account and the police are looking at old cases in which a similar modus operandi was used to check if it could be the same person.

The first incident was reported on Sunday, August 28, Kalyan Lodhi, a security guard was found dead at a factory in Sagar’s Bhainsa area. Lodhi, whose head had been smashed, was asleep when he was attacked, police said.

The subsequent day, another security guard, Shambhuram Dubey, was found dead in the college canteen at the Government Arts & Commerce College. His head too had been smashed.

Connecting both these cases was a cellphone that was found at the spot where Dubey was found murdered. The phone, with the sim card missing, was later found to belong to Lodhi, the security guard found murdered a day earlier.

With the police still trying to connect the dots, a third incident was reported on Tuesday. A security guard, identified as Mangal Ahirwar, was killed in Moti Nagar area of the town, his head smashed with the handle of a sickle.

Ahirwar was admitted to a hospital in Bhopal but passed away on Wednesday night. According to the police, Ahirwar, who was also asleep at the time he was attacked, woke up just seconds before but could only catch the back of the killer as he fled the scene. It is believed that it is Ahirwar’s account that the police have based their sketch. Police said he could only tell them that the suspect was wearing a white shirt and black pants and the route that he took to flee.

“We have formed a team with our best officers and are trying everything to catch the killer,” SP Nayak told IE. Several policemen in plainclothes have already been deployed as a manhunt continues to catch the suspect.

Police have also announced a cash reward of Rs 30,000 on information leading to the arrest of suspects in the three murders.

In May this year, Uttam Rajak, a security guard, was found dead while on duty. Like the three killings in the past week, his head too was found smashed. The police, however, say that they are not linking it to the present cases yet.