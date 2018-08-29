MP roads better than in US? Congress spots the irony as BJP’s ‘Vikas Yatra’ tableau gets stuck in potholes

The video purportedly shows a “Vikas Yatra” tableau of the BJP carrying images of Chouhan and PM Modi getting stuck in a giant-sized pothole as people try to push the vehicle out of it.

As the high-octane campaign for Madhya Pradesh begins to gather steam, Congress has taken potshots at state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over his remarks on American roads during his visit to the country last year. Congress heavyweight Jyotiraditya Scindia blamed the state government for the pits on the roads in a video he shared on his personal Twitter handle.

The video purportedly shows a “Vikas Yatra” tableau of the Bharatiya Janata Party carrying images of Chouhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi getting stuck in a giant-sized pothole as people try to push the vehicle out of it. Scindia captioned the video in satirical manner, saying: “People push Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s 14 years of development stuck in the pits on the roads of golden Madhya Pradesh which are better than America. (स्वर्णिम मध्य प्रदेश की अमेरिका से भी बेहतर सड़कों पर गड्ढों में फसे शिवराज सिंह जी के १४ साल के विकास को धक्का लगाते मप्र के नागरिक।)”

Notably, during his visit to the US in October last, Chouhan claimed, “When I got down at the Washington Airport and travelled on the road, I felt the roads in Madhya Pradesh are better than the United States….I am saying this not just for the sake of saying.”

Congress had then ridiculed the remark. The chief minister’s claim drew sharp criticism and he was trolled on the social media as several Twitter and Facebook users uploaded pictures of bad roads in their areas.

Chouhan had yesterday said the state government is committed to bring the Narmada river water and a rail network to the tribal-dominated Jhabua district. The state government has sanctioned funds to develop infrastructure for the Narmada water supply to Jhabua and the Centre will provide assistance to lay a rail line in the district, he said. Several places in the region are not yet connected with the rail network.