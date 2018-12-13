MP, Rajasthan CM race: Frontrunners arrive in Delhi to meet Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (iMAGE: PTI)

The potential chief minister candidates in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh arrived in the city Wednesday for a meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi who will take a final call on the top post in the states.

The contenders for the top post in Rajasthan — Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot and in Madhya Pradesh — Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia — arrived early morning in the national capital and will be meeting Gandhi soon. The Congress president will first meet the party observers A K Antony for Madhya Pradesh and K C Venugopal for Rajasthan before meeting those in the race. The observers had already held discussions with newly-elected party MLAs in Jaipur and Bhopal Wednesday and would give their inputs to Gandhi on who the legislators want to be as their chief ministers.

Using an internal messaging platform for the party workers, Gandhi sent out to party workers a pre-recorded audio message seeking their feedback for selection of the chief minister in their respective states. Sources said that the decision would be taken Thursday itself after the state legislature party had authorised the Congress president to take a final call on the chief ministers. Congress observer for Chattisgarh Mallikarjun Kharge will also be handing over his report to Gandhi following which he is likely to meet the contenders.