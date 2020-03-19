MP political crisis: Provide CRPF security to rebel Congress MLAs, demands Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the Kamal Nath government must provide CRPF security to rebel party MLAs.

BJP vice-president and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Wednesday said that when the MLAs holed up in Bengaluru are demanding Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security, then why the state government is not providing the same to them.

When Jyotiraditya Scindias car was attacked and he was not safe, then what is wrong in demanding CRPF security by the MLAs for returning to Bhopal, Chouhan told reporters at Sehore where BJP MLAs are put up in a resort. Rebel Congress MLAs, at present in Bengaluru, have refused to come to Bhopal unless they were provided with central security cover.

“The government must provide them CRPF security,” he demanded.

Chouhan said in 2018, when his party lost power in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP’s vote share was more than the Congress but the latter got more number of seats. The BJP got 109 that time while Congress got 114. Later, the BJPs strength was reduced to 107 as one of its MLA lost bypoll and other legislator died. At that time we were approached by some persons to form government but we had decided to sit in opposition despite getting more percentage of votes.

“But if the Congress government falls on its own then we cant help it either,” Chouhan said in the presence of the state BJP chief V D Sharma.

Later, Chouhan and other BJP leaders played cricket at the resort.