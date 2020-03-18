MP political crisis: Karnataka HC junks Digvijaya Singh’s plea seeking nod to meet rebel Congress MLAs

Digvijaya Singh filed a plea in the Karnataka High Court, seeking permission to meet the Congress MLAs.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday rejected a plea by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh seeking directions to the police to allow him to meet rebel the 16 rebel Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs who have been camping at a hotel in Bengaluru. Digvijaya Singh, accompanied by some other state leaders, today visited the hotel to meet the rebel MLAs but were denied entry by the police which said the legislators were not interested in meeting them. Later, Singh filed a plea in the Karnataka High Court, seeking permission to meet the Congress MLAs. However, the court rejected the plea.

High drama ensued at the Bengaluru hotel earlier in the day after the Congress leaders reached there to placate the rebel MLAs. The Congress claimed that its leaders were held hostage by the BJP. On the other hand, the rebel legislators who are believed to be close to Jyotiraditya Scindia, rejected the claim. They said they had resigned out of dejection with the Kamal Nath-led government and were camping in Karnataka out of their own free will. Singh, however, blamed the BJP and accused it of trying to topple duly-elected governments.

Digvijaya Singh also blamed his former party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia who recently left the Congress to join the BJP. Singh said that his party had successfully thwarted plans to destabilise its government but was let down by Scindia who ditched the Congress despite a very successful career. “We never expected that he would ditch us and join hands with BJP,” Digvijaya Singh said. The Congress has been making desperate attempts to convince the rebel MLAs whose resignations have pushed the Kamal Nath government on the brink of collapse.

The BJP has already moved the Supreme Court over delay in floor test by chief minister Kamal Nath. Following today’s developments, the Madhya Pradesh BJP wrote to Chief Election Commissioner and demanded action against Digvijaya Singh, who is a candidate in Rajya Sabha polls scheduled to take place later this week.

The BJP said that the Congress leaders has gone to Bengaluru to pressurise MLAs to vote in his favour in the upcoming polls. “It is, therefore, requested to take appropriate action against Digvijaya Singh so that Rajya Sabha elections are conducted peacefully and in democratic manner,” the BJP said.