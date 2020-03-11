MP political crisis: Jyotiraditya Scindia was never denied Rajya Sabha seat, claims Digvijaya Singh

As many as 22 MLAs, including six ministers, have quit the MP Assembly in a show of solidarity with Scindia. (PTI File image)

Madhya Pradesh political crisis: With the Kamal Nath-led Congress government being pushed to the brink of collapse with the exit of heavyweight Jyotiraditya Scindia, senior party leader and former CM Digvijaya Singh has claimed that the latter was never denied a Rajya Sabha seat by the party. Speaking to The Indian Express, Singh claimed that the party was willing to give him a Rajya Sabha nomination. Moreover, he was even offered the chair of Deputy CM as well as the PCC chief, Singh claimed.

“Who had said no to him? We were very much supporting him for a Rajya Sabha berth. There is no question about it. We were even open to appointing him the PCC president and even making him the Deputy Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh. I had spoken about this to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Dipak Babaria, who is in charge of Madhya Pradesh,” Singh told The Indian Express.

The remarks by Singh assume significance since the denial of a Rajya Sabha berth has been pointed out as one of the biggest reasons behind Scindia’s decision to quit Congress. On March 10, Scindia met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Home minister Amit Shah before tweeting his resignation dated March 9.

As many as 22 MLAs, including six ministers, have quit the MP Assembly in a show of solidarity with Scindia. The exit of these MLAs has threatened to put the Kamal Nath government in a minority. The Congress came to power with the support of BSP, SP and Independent MLAs and has a wafer-thin advantage over the BJP in the Assembly. In the 2018 elections, the Congress emerged as the single largest party with 114 seats in the 228-strong Assembly while the BJP lagged behind at 109.

The crisis that the Congress finds itself in following Scindia’s exit had been in the making for some time. He was first denied chief ministership and then the post of party chief. However, Singh tells The Indian Express that Scindia had been negotiating with the BJP for months now.

“The fact is that Jyotiraditya was negotiating with the BJP since the past three months. The BJP leaders said that we can break the Congress in the state without Jyotiraditya and when they failed, Amit Shah stepped in himself. This is what has been going on since the past three months,” IE quoted Singh as saying.

With the numbers stacked against the Kamal Nath government at the moment, the Congress claims the government in MP will not fall and it will come out victorious in the floor test. “There will be surprises when the floor test happens, maybe on March 18,” Singh claimed.