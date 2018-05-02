MP Police Recruitment shocker: Male candidates stripped half-naked in same room with female candidates

A probe has been ordered into the matter and the inquiry officer has also been asked to check whether the female nurses were available there or not.

In a shocking incident, a number of female and male candidates were made to a undergo a physical test in the same room in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district. In a video, allegedly recorded at the clinic, the male candidates were seen stripped to a half-naked state, while the female candidates were seen giving measurements to male officials, NDTV and CNN News 18 reported. No women doctors or nurses were seen present in the room where the female applicants were undergoing tests. A probe has been ordered into the matter and the inquiry officer has also been asked to check whether the female nurses were available there or not.

The incident comes two days after photos of police job aspirants with SC/ST written on their chest went viral on social media. In the pictures, the aspirants were seen marked with “SC” (Scheduled Caste), “ST” (Scheduled Tribe) and “G” (General) with sketch pens on their chests as they queued up to appear for their medical examination.

The incident triggered a massive debate on social media and led to the suspension of two officials. The incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district. Speaking to media, Superintendent of Police Virendra Singh said he had ordered an inquiry into the incident, to be conducted by a Deputy SP rank officer. “The incident occurred on Saturday when the District Medical Board was carrying out the medical examination of these candidates,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

The issue soon snowballed into a big controversy as Opposition parties attacked PM Narendra Modi and MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan over the issue. Launching a scathing attack, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi accused BJP and the RSS of “attacking the Constitution” through their acts. “The casteist mentality of the BJP government has stabbed the country on its chest. By writing SC/ST on the chest of the youth of Madhya Pradesh, it has attacked the Constitution,” Gandhi posted on Twitter.

A similar incident had taken place in February 2016, where male police personnel were seen conducting physical examination of women, including measuring their chest, in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh. As per reports, the female candidates who successfully cleared their examination for the Forest Department written exam in Rajasthan were examined by male candidates.

However, sources told the Indian Express that stamps were used to avoid confusion among candidates – as height and chest measurement norms vary for constables belonging to general and reserved categories.

The Dalit leaders in the Madhya Pradesh sought arrests of the guilty under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.