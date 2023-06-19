A young couple was murdered and their bodies were disposed of in the crocodile-infested Chambal river in a suspected case of honour killing in Madhya Pradesh, police said.



According to the police, the victims, identified as Shivani Tomar (18) and Radheshyam Tomar (21), were allegedly killed by her family at the Ratanbasai village in Morena district. While Shivani hailed from Ratanbasai, the boy, Radheshyam, was from the neighbouring village of Balupura.

The matter came to light following a missing persons complaint by Radheshyam’s father who said he suspected that his son may have been killed. While the police initially thought that the couple may have eloped due to objections from the girl’s family, Shivani’s father and relatives eventually ended up admitting to the crime after a few hours of questioning by the police.

“During questioning, the family members of the woman confessed to killing the couple. We are trying to recover the body of the couple which was dumped into the river by the accused,” The Indian Express quoted ASP (Morena) Raisingh Narwariya as saying.

According to the police, the woman’s family claimed that Shivani and Radheshyam were shot dead on June 3 and their bodies were tied to heavy stones and thrown into the Chambal river.