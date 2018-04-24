MP Home Minister Bhupendra Singh delivers a shocker, says porn behind child rape, government may ban it

Singh, a senior minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, said, “We think the reason for rising number of child rape and molestation cases are porn. We are contemplating banning porn in Madhya Pradesh, will approach Centre in the matter.”

In a statement that shocked many, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh on Monday said that porn is behind the rising incidents of rape in the country and the government is mulling a ban on it in the state.

Singh, a senior minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, said, “We think the reason for rising number of child rape and molestation cases are porn. We are contemplating banning porn in Madhya Pradesh, will approach Centre in the matter.”

The statement came in the backdrop of horrific rape and murder of an 8-month-old infant in state’s Indore city. As per some media reports, the Chouhan government has already blocked 25 porn sites in Madhya Pradesh.

Last year, the government had ordered blocking of 857 porn websites and said that it planned to put in place an ombudsman to look into cyber content-related issues. The Department of Electronics and Information Technology had asked Internet service providers to take down 857 porn websites. The order had come after a bench of justice Dipak Misra was hearing a PIL. The PIL, co-incidently, was also filed by Indore-based lawyer Kamlesh Vaswani, demanding complete ban on porn websites on the ground that crime against women and children is “majorly influenced” by such videos.

Meanwhile, in Indore, the police have arrested a man who was seen carrying the baby on his shoulder. The man was even thrashed outside a magisterial court. Speaking to media, Superintendent of Police BPS Parihar said the accused did not sustain any injury in the attack.

Parihar said that some women did run with slippers to beat him but the police protected the accused. On the other hand, the State Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh has asked its lawyers to not to appear for the accused.

Sunil Gupta, a member of State Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh (SBCMP), has appealed to Indore advocates not to plead for Gadge. Gadge, who is a cousin of the victim’s mother, was arrested late last Friday night from the city.

A number of rape incidents have shocked the country in recent times. The alleged rape and murder of a child in Jammu’s Kathua and the alleged gangrape of a woman in UP’s Unnao by ruling party’s MLA and his kins has created an outrage across the country.