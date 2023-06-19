A disturbing video has surfaced online, showing a man from Bhopal being subjected to humiliation and forced to bark like a dog while a leash is tied around his neck. The video, which has gone viral, has sparked outrage and calls for action.

Addressing reporters on Monday, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said he has ordered a probe into the incident, and an FIR (First Information Report) has been filed.

Reacting to the viral video, Riyaz Iqbal, DCP Zone 3, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh stated “A video of the incident from a month ago is going viral since last night. Taking cognizance of the matter, we have registered an FIR on the basis of forced conversion, kidnapping. The names of 6 people have come to the fore, out of which 3 already have criminal records. All three have been detained”for allegedly thrashing a youth in Tila Jamalpura area

#WATCH एक महीने पहले की घटना का एक वीडियो कल रात से वायरल हो रहा है। मामले को संज्ञान में लेते हुए हमने जबरन धर्मांतरण, अपहरण के आधार पर FIR दर्ज़ की है। 6 लोगों का नाम सामने आया है जिसमें 3 का पहले से आपराधिक रिकॉर्ड है। इन तीनों को हिरासत में लिया गया है: टीला जमालपुरा इलाके… pic.twitter.com/9XAc5cnOH0 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 19, 2023

VIDEO | "Such behaviour against a human being is condemnable. I have given orders to Bhopal Police Commissioner to authenticate the veracity (of the viral video) and take action within 24 hours," says MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra on a viral video of a man being forced to act… pic.twitter.com/Zfva3UTUiV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 19, 2023

In the 50-second video, a group of men can be seen shouting at the man, identified as Sahil, and demanding that he act like a dog, “Kutta ban (Act like a dog). Bol Sahil bhai, sorry (Say sorry, Sahil)”, they repeat.

They repeatedly instruct him to apologise, allegedly over a social media post. One of the men in the group is seen holding the leash while others verbally abuse and intimidate Sahil.

The video captures the petrified youth, dressed in a black shirt, pleading for mercy, “Sahil Bhai mere baap hai, mere bade bhai hai (Sahil is my father. He is my elder brother). Meri maa unki maa, unki maa meri maa (Her mother is my mother and my mother is her mother),” he pleads.

Reacting to the video, the MP Home Minister condemned such behaviour and promised immediate action. “I have seen that video. This kind of behaviour is really condemnable. I have ordered the Bhopal police commissioner to investigate the video. Instructions were given to submit the report on the video in 24 hours,” he told the press.