MP govt orders probe after viral video shows man being bullied, forced to bark like a dog in Bhopal

A viral video from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, has sparked outrage as it shows a man being humiliated and coerced into barking like a dog while wearing a leash around his neck. The incident has prompted an investigation by the authorities and calls for justice.

Written by Aastha Monga
Narottam mishra| Bhopal| Viral video|
In the 50-second video, a group of men can be seen shouting at the man, identified as Sahil, and demanding that he act like a dog (Photo: Indian Express)

A disturbing video has surfaced online, showing a man from Bhopal being subjected to humiliation and forced to bark like a dog while a leash is tied around his neck. The video, which has gone viral, has sparked outrage and calls for action. 

Addressing reporters on Monday, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said he has ordered a probe into the incident, and an FIR (First Information Report) has been filed. 

Reacting to the viral video, Riyaz Iqbal, DCP Zone 3, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh stated “A video of the incident from a month ago is going viral since last night. Taking cognizance of the matter, we have registered an FIR on the basis of forced conversion, kidnapping. The names of 6 people have come to the fore, out of which 3 already have criminal records. All three have been detained”for allegedly thrashing a youth in Tila Jamalpura area

In the 50-second video, a group of men can be seen shouting at the man, identified as Sahil, and demanding that he act like a dog, “Kutta ban (Act like a dog). Bol Sahil bhai, sorry (Say sorry, Sahil)”, they repeat. 

They repeatedly instruct him to apologise, allegedly over a social media post. One of the men in the group is seen holding the leash while others verbally abuse and intimidate Sahil.

The video captures the petrified youth, dressed in a black shirt, pleading for mercy, “Sahil Bhai mere baap hai, mere bade bhai hai (Sahil is my father. He is my elder brother). Meri maa unki maa, unki maa meri maa (Her mother is my mother and my mother is her mother),” he pleads. 

Reacting to the video, the MP Home Minister condemned such behaviour and promised immediate action. “I have seen that video. This kind of behaviour is really condemnable. I have ordered the Bhopal police commissioner to investigate the video. Instructions were given to submit the report on the video in 24 hours,” he told the press.

First published on: 19-06-2023 at 16:34 IST

