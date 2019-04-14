Being bullied for writing with feet did not stop this MP student from taking her university exam

By: | Updated: April 14, 2019 9:28 AM

The differently-abled girl has been writing with her feet from childhood, reported news agency ANI.

university exam, Chhatarpur, Maharaja College, exam,

Mamata Patel, a 19-year old differently-abled student beat all odds to realise her dream of getting an educational degree. Patel wrote her university exam with her feet in Chhatarpur.

“My father taught me to write with my feet. In school, children use to bully me for writing this way, but now that I’ve reached college, I feel great,” Patel told news agency ANI after the exam.

Patel suffered a crippling disability which left her hands as useless early in her childhood. Her hands could not hold a pen so she made sure that she found other ways; the young student now uses the toes of her feet to hold a pen and write.

The differently-abled girl has been writing with her feet from childhood, reported news agency ANI.

Currently, the 19-year-old is pursuing her Bachelor of Arts from Maharaja College in Chhatarpur. Mamata travelled nearly 18 Km from her uncle’s house in Talvampara to take her first-year examination.

READ ALSO | BJP to provide subsidised ration package at Re 1: Dharmendra Pradhan in Odisha

“Initially, I found writing difficult because of my disability, then got used to it. Every day I faced a lot of trouble in completing my daily tasks but because of the affection of people and my aspiration I am continuing my education,” the 19-year-old told ANI.

“I want to be educated. I want to do work so that I can earn money to support my parents financially as well as mentally. I never blame God for my disability as I believe that there are some children, who even with both hands are not studying properly and spoiling their future,” Patel added.

Mamta says that she was born in a family of a farmer her parents and Sumati Prakash Jain, Councilor of the Commerce Department at Maharaja College, supported and encouraged her to continue with her studies. The MP girl also credits her brothers for taking good care of her.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Being bullied for writing with feet did not stop this MP student from taking her university exam
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition