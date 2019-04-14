Being bullied for writing with feet did not stop this MP student from taking her university exam

Mamata Patel, a 19-year old differently-abled student beat all odds to realise her dream of getting an educational degree. Patel wrote her university exam with her feet in Chhatarpur.

“My father taught me to write with my feet. In school, children use to bully me for writing this way, but now that I’ve reached college, I feel great,” Patel told news agency ANI after the exam.

Patel suffered a crippling disability which left her hands as useless early in her childhood. Her hands could not hold a pen so she made sure that she found other ways; the young student now uses the toes of her feet to hold a pen and write.

The differently-abled girl has been writing with her feet from childhood, reported news agency ANI.

Currently, the 19-year-old is pursuing her Bachelor of Arts from Maharaja College in Chhatarpur. Mamata travelled nearly 18 Km from her uncle’s house in Talvampara to take her first-year examination.

“Initially, I found writing difficult because of my disability, then got used to it. Every day I faced a lot of trouble in completing my daily tasks but because of the affection of people and my aspiration I am continuing my education,” the 19-year-old told ANI.

“I want to be educated. I want to do work so that I can earn money to support my parents financially as well as mentally. I never blame God for my disability as I believe that there are some children, who even with both hands are not studying properly and spoiling their future,” Patel added.

Mamta says that she was born in a family of a farmer her parents and Sumati Prakash Jain, Councilor of the Commerce Department at Maharaja College, supported and encouraged her to continue with her studies. The MP girl also credits her brothers for taking good care of her.