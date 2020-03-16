MP floor test: Even coronavirus cannot save Kamal Nath government, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Kamal Nath government is in a minority. (File photo)

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday slammed the Congress-led Kamal Nath government over the adjournment of the MP Legislative Assembly till March 26 without the trust vote. The Budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly began on Monday with the address of Governor Lalji Tandon. Shortly after his address, Speaker NP Prajapati adjourned the House till March 26 after Legislative Affairs Minister Govind Singh raised the issue of coronavirus scare, saying the World Health Organization has declared it a pandemic.

The BJP MLAs led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan protested against the government and later paraded the 106 legislators before the Governor. An affidavit was also submitted to the Governor containing signatures of all 106 MLAs.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the Governor, Shivraj said, “Kamal Nath government is in a minority. This government has lost its majority. The governor had directed the chief minister to prove his majority in the floor test on March 16. They should not have had any problem in facing the floor test, if they have majority.”

To a query on the Assembly being adjourned over the coronavirus concern cited by the Kamal Nath government, he said, “Even coronavirus cannot save this unstable government.”

Governor Lalji Tandon had on Saturday directed the state government to prove majority on the floor of the House, but Nath on late Sunday night told the former that a decision regarding the floor test will be taken the Speaker. It later emerged that there was no mention of the floor test in the schedule for the opening day of the Budget session in the state assembly.

Meanwhile, Shivraj moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Congress government to undertake an immediate floor test in view of the political crisis in the state. The plea alleged that the direction by Governor Tandon to Kamal Nath for conducting a floor test on March 16 was not complied with.

Madhya Pradesh plunged into a crisis last week after Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP. As many as 22 MLAs loyal to Scindia resigned from the Legislative Assembly, pushing the 15-month-old Congress government led by Kamal Nath to the brink of collapse.

The effective strength of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly stands at 222 and a political party or an alliance needs the support of at least 112 MLAs to form the government. The number of Congress has reduced to 92 after the resignation of 22 MLAs while the BJP has 107 MLAs.