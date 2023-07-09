MP: FIR against Digvijaya Singh over controversial post on ex-RSS chief MS Golwalkar

The Indore police have registered a case against Congress veteran and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh for allegedly sharing a controversial post on former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief MS Golwalkar on social media, PTI reported, citing an official.

The complaint was filed by lawyer and RSS worker Rajesh Joshi. The FIR was registered in Indore on Saturday night against the Congress leader under Indian Penal Code sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 500 (defamation) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

Joshi alleged that Singh had shared a controversial poster on Facebook and Twitter bearing the name and picture of “Guruji” to incite people by creating conflict among Dalits, backward classes, Muslims and Hindus. The complaint claimed Singh’s post on Golwalkar allegedly hurt the religious beliefs of Sangh workers and the entire Hindu community, according to the FIR.

On Saturday, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in a tweet while sharing a post on Golwalkar stated, “Must know what Guru Golwalkar ji’s thoughts were for Dalits, backwards and Muslims and on the rights over water, forest and land.” Singh’s post had a page with a quote claimed to be from a book of Golwalkar. Another quote about Dalits, backwards and Muslims was claimed to have been made by Golwalkar in 1940.

Meanwhile, MP Congress media department chairman KK Mishra told the news agency that Singh just shared the facts from the book.

After the post, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused Congress leaders of spreading “misinformation” and creating social hatred by sharing a “false” post on Golwalkar.

He tweeted, “It is the habit of Congress leaders to spread misinformation and hatred without knowing the facts. Revered Shri Golwalkar Guruji worked throughout his life to remove social differences and build a harmonious society.” This kind of “false propaganda” about Guruji (as Golwalkar was popularly called) shows the frustration of Congress leaders, he said.

“The attempt to create social hatred by putting a false picture of Guruji is condemnable,” the CM added.