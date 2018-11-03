MP elections LIVE updates: Prestige at stake for BJP, Congress in Madhya Pradesh

MP elections LIVE updates: Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh are around the corner and all the political parties are flexing their muscles hard to garner maximum support for their candidates. The main contest in this central state is between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress. The BJP is in power since 2003 and Congress has failed to give a tough fight. This time as well several opinion polls have predicted that the BJP under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s leadership will return to the power with a comfortable majority. Meanwhile, the Congress party is once again hit by internal infighting with reports suggesting that senior party leaders Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday indulged in an intense verbal spat in presence of president Rahul Gandhi during the distribution of tickets. The two leaders reportedly were demanding tickets to the candidates of their choice.

Voting to elect new Assembly in Madhya Pradesh will take place on November 28 in a single phase. The state Legislative Assembly has 230 chairs. Counting of votes in all the states would take place on December 11.