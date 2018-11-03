MP elections LIVE updates: Prestige at stake for BJP, Congress in Madhya Pradesh

MP elections LIVE updates: Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh are around the corner and all the political parties are flexing their muscles hard to garner maximum support for their candidates.
MP elections LIVE updates: Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh are around the corner and all the political parties are flexing their muscles hard to garner maximum support for their candidates. The main contest in this central state is between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress. The BJP is in power since 2003 and Congress has failed to give a tough fight. This time as well several opinion polls have predicted that the BJP under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s leadership will return to the power with a comfortable majority. Meanwhile, the Congress party is once again hit by internal infighting with reports suggesting that senior party leaders Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday indulged in an intense verbal spat in presence of president Rahul Gandhi during the distribution of tickets. The two leaders reportedly were demanding tickets to the candidates of their choice.
Voting to elect new Assembly in Madhya Pradesh will take place on November 28 in a single phase. The state Legislative Assembly has 230 chairs. Counting of votes in all the states would take place on December 11.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan of BJP had assumed the charge of the CM's chair in November 2005. And since then, the BJP under his leadership has performed exceptionally well. Though the party faces anti-incumbency, the CM has exuded confidence that the BJP will retain the power. The elections are crucial for both the BJP and Congress as the outcome will set the tone for the general elections slated to be held next year. The Aam Admi Party (AAP) of Arvind Kejriwal is also contesting the elections. The party has announced candidates for 150 seats. Other parties like Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party are also trying their luck in Madhya Pradesh.
The ruling BJP on Friday released its first list of 177 candidates for the upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesj. The party has dropped three ministers, including Urban Development Minister Maya Singh, from the list. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE