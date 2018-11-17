MP election: BJP to release manifesto for Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls today

The tenure of current Assembly expires on January 7 next year.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh will release its manifesto ‘Drishti patra’ on Saturday for the upcoming assembly polls in the state. The election document will be released at 11 am by Union Minister Arun Jaitley at state BJP office in Bhopal.

The Congress has already released its manifesto for the assembly elections. Releasing the election document at the party office in Bhopal last week, party’s state unit president Kamal Nath and senior leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijaya Singh exuded confidence that the Congress will unseat the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. Nath had said that a grant of Rs 2.5 lakh and 450 sq ft plot will be provided to those who are homeless in the state. He even promised that a separate committee will be set up comprising journalists and noted lawyers that will tell people how they have been looted by the Shivraj-led BJP in the last 15 years.

The party in its manifesto also promised to ban holding of Shakhas by RSS in government premises and cancel the order that allowed employees to participate in it.

Assembly polls in India's geographically second largest state will be held in a single phase on November 28 and results will be declared on December 11.