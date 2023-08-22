With just a few months remaining for the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday assured that the party “will conduct a caste census in the state” after winning the Assembly polls.

#WATCH | Sagar, Madhya Pradesh | INC President Mallikarjun Kharge says, "I promise that when Congress will come into power farmers will be in debt relief. LPG will be available at Rs 500. Women will get Rs 1500 per month. For government workers old pension scheme. Till 100 units… pic.twitter.com/XmSsopPzEN — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023

While addressing a public rally in Sagar in MP’s Bundelkhand region, Kharge said, “The BJP government has not implemented the Bundelkhand package sanctioned on the recommendation of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.”

Assembly polls are expected to be held in the BJP-ruled state at the end of the year.

The Congress president criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of not doing “anything” for violence-hit Manipur.

Referring to the laying of the foundation stone of a Rs 100 crore memorial-cum-temple of Sant Ravidas, a revered figure for Scheduled Castes, by PM Modi earlier this month, Kharge said “they laid the foundation of Saint Ravidas temple in Sagar but demolished his in Delhi”.

He alleged that PM Modi remembers Sant Ravidas only during elections.

As per the 2011 Census, the population of Dalits in MP was 1.13 crore. Bundelkhand, in north-east MP, has six Assembly seats reserved for SCs, and the BJP had won five of them in the 2018 state polls, namely Bina, Naryoli, Jatara, Chandala and Hatta, while the Congress managed to get Gunnor, according to PTI.

Bundelkhand comprises Sagar, Chattarpur, Tikamgarh, Nimari, Damoh and Panna districts, with 26 Assembly seats, of which 15 were won by the BJP in the last state polls, while the Congress got nine and and one each was won by Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.

