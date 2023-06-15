In a move that the Congress has termed as the “ghar wapasi” of an influential leader in Madhya Pradesh, Baijnath Singh Yadav, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following the rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scindia in March 2020, returned to the Congress fold on Wednesday.

A member of the BJP executive committee in Madhya Pradesh, Yadav announced his resignation from the saffron party on Wednesday, just months ahead of the highly-anticipated assembly elections in the state. Yadav, a native of Shivpuri, was warmly welcomed back into the Congress fold by the state unit’s president, Kamal Nath.

The return of Yadav and his supporters, including 15 Janpad members, signifies a significant shift in the political landscape as the election season gains momentum. “Yadav had left Congress along with Scindia (in March 2020) and joined the BJP. But he was feeling suffocated there and finally returned to his parent party,” former Union Minister Arun Yadav said.

Arun Yadav went on to claim that discontent is brewing among various BJP workers and leaders, primarily due to widespread corruption within the government. According to him, these dissatisfied individuals have been in contact with Congress leaders, including himself, Kamal Nath, and Digvijaya Singh.

“They will join the Congress party at an appropriate time. Not only that but a majority of Congress leaders, who had joined the BJP along with Scindia, would also return to their parent party. A day will come when only Scindia will remain in the BJP,” the former minister predicted.

Kamal Nath presented him and his supporters with Congress scarves while welcoming him back to the Congress fold. Other senior party leaders including Digvijaya Singh were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the media, Nath said that the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his government are playing the politics of misleading people.

“As the assembly polls are approaching, they have started remembering women, employees and Anganwadi workers. The future of youth is insecure under the BJP,” Nath alleged, apparently referring to the state government’s outreach to various sections, including women and farmers, by announcing doles.