MP election results: How NOTA played spoilsport for BJP in Madhya Pradesh

MP election result: Although the Congress managed to form a government in Madhya Pradesh, it clearly failed in fully capitalising on the anti-BJP sentiment that existed at the end of Chief Minister Shivraj SIngh Chouhan’s three consecutive terms. The party surely improved its tally from 58 in 2013 to 114 seats but failed to go past the majority mark in the 230-member House on its own.

On the other hand, the BJP won 109 seats. Interestingly, if you go by the votes percentage, the Congress got 40.9% voters against BJP’s 41%. The party has now staked the claim to form government with support from BSP’s two MLAs and one from the Samajwadi Party.

The party is claiming that its win in this central state is a rejection of BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the trend will continue in 2019. However, an analysis by FinancialExpress.com shows that the Congress may not have much to celebrate about. First, it got a lesser percentage of votes than the BJP; it lost all 4 assembly seats in Mandsaur, the centre of farmers’ agitation where Congress president Rahul Gandhi visited; and the winning margin in 11 constituencies was less than voters voted for None of the Above (NOTA).

The data shows that in at least 11 constituencies in Rajasthan, people preferred NOTA above the BJP and Congress. The constituencies that could have changed the BJP’s fortune are Biaora, Damoh, Gunnor, Gwalior (S), Jabalpur (N), Jobat, Mandhta, Nepanagar, Rajnagar, Rajpur and Suwasra. Had the people who opted for NOTA in these constituencies exercised their franchise in favour of the BJP, the BJP would have formed the government again. Also, the Congress won seven of these seats by less than a margin of 1,000.

Here’s a detailed analysis of these seats:

Biaora assembly seat

Congress’ Govarshan Dangi won from here, defeating BJP’s Narayan Singh Panwar. While Dango got 75,569 votes in his favour, the BJP nominee bagged 74,743 votes. The margin of votes between the winner and loser is just 826. Interestingly, the number of votes polled in favour of NOTA in this constituency was 1,481 votes, 655 more than the winning margin.

Damoh assembly seat

At this assembly seat, the margin of victory was 798. While Congress’ Rahul Singh got 78,997 votes, his opponent Jayant Malaiya from the BJP polled 78,199 votes. People who voted NOTA here totalled 1,299 votes, 501 more than the winning margin.

Gunnor assembly seat

Here, 3,734 votes were polled in favour of NOTA and the win margin between Congress and BJP candidates was 1,984. Congress nominee Shivdayal Bagri got 57,658 votes against 55,674 votes for BJP candidate Rajesh Kumar Verma.

Gwalior South assembly seat

In Gwalior South constituency, Congress nominee Praveen Pathak defeated his BJP rival Narayan Singh Kushwah by a margin of just 121 votes. The total number of votes for NOTA was 1,550. While Praveen got 56,369 votes, Kushwah bagged 56,248.

Jabalpur (North) assembly seat

Congress candidate Vinay Saxena defeated Sharad Jain of BJP in Jabalpur (North) constituency. Saxena got 50,045 votes against Jain’s 49,467. The margin of wion here was 578 and the number of people who opted for NOTA over BJP and Congress was 1,209.

Jobat assembly seat

The scenario was no different in the Jobat constituency. While the winning margin was 2,056, the NOTA button on the EVM was pressed 5,139 times. In this constituency, Congress candidate Kalawati Bhuriya (46,067) defeated BJP’s Madhosingh Dawar (44,011 votes).

Mandhata assembly seat

Here, Congress nominee Narayan Patel got 71,228 votes against BJP’s Kumar Narendra Singh Tomar’s 69,992 votes. The winning margin was 1,236 votes. Interestingly, the voters who opted for NOTA button over Patel and Tomar were 1,575.

Nepanagar assembly seat

Sumitra Devi Kasdekar of Congress defeated BJP’s Manju Rajendra Dadu by a margin of 1,264 votes and the total votes cast in favour of NOTA was 2,551. While Sumitra got 85,320 votes, Manju bagged 84,056 votes.

Rajnagar assembly seat

In Rajnagar constituency, Vikram Singh of Congress got 40,362 voters whereas BJP’s Arvind Patteriya bagged 39,630 votes. While the winning margin was just 732 votes, the NOTA button was used 2,485 times.

Rajpur (ST) assembly seat

In this constituency, the margin of votes between the BJP and Congress candidates was 932. A total of 3,358 people opted NOTA button over Congress’ Bala Bachchan (85,513) and BJP’s Anter Singh Devisingh Patel (84,581).

Suwasra assembly seat

The win margin in this constituency was just 350 against NOTA’s 2,976. While Congress nominee Dang Hardeepsingh got 93,169 votes, BJP’s Radheshyam Nanalal Patidar bagged 92,819 votes.