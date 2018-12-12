MP election result: Shivraj Singh Chouhan accepts responsibility for BJP’s debacle in Madhya Pradesh

By: | Published: December 12, 2018 2:05 PM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Wednesday said he accepted 'complete responsibility' of the BJP's defeat in the state polls.

MP election result: Shivraj Singh Chouhan accepts responsibility for BJP’s debacle in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Wednesday said he accepted ‘complete responsibility’ of the BJP’s defeat in the state polls. The three-time CM, who tendered his resignation to Governor Anandiben Patel earlier in the day, said the BJP will not stake claim to form government in the state. “I have submitted my resignation. The complete responsibility of (BJP’s) defeat (in MP) is only mine,” Chouhan told reporters outside Raj Bhavan. “Party workers worked hard, people also gave their love to us but we are short of numbers despite getting more votes. I have congratulated Kamal Nath ji (state Congress president),” he said.

READ ALSO |  Chhattisgarh election results: Bhupesh Baghel front runner for CM’s post

The Congress emerged as the single largest party in the state by winning 114 seats, two short of a simple majority in the 230-member Assembly. The BJP, which ruled the state for 15 years, got 109 seats. However, it was ahead of the Congress in the vote share by a slender margin, bagging 41 per cent of the votes polled, while the Congress got 40.9 per cent. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) bagged two seats, the Samajwadi Party (SP) got one and independents got four seats. BSP supremo Mayawati and the Samajwadi Party Wednesday announced their support to the Congress to form government in MP. Kamal Nath claimed that his party also has the support of all the four independents.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Assembly elections Madhya Pradesh Elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. MP election result: Shivraj Singh Chouhan accepts responsibility for BJP’s debacle in Madhya Pradesh
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
Urjit Patel Gone; Now What!
Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition